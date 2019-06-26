Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Man shot in Rochester KFC parking lot Full Story

US soccer star Megan Rapinoe says she's 'not going to the f*****g White House' if the women's team wins the World Cup

Article Image

Megan Rapinoe knelt during the national anthem before her team's clash with the Chicago Red Stars in a show of solidarity with San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 12:30 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

American women's soccer co-captain Megan Rapinoe is not planning to go to the White House if the national team wins the World Cup.

A reporter from Eight by Eight, a soccer magazine that looks at the sport and its place in culture, asked Rapinoe if she was excited about going to the White House if her team wins the Women's World Cup.

"Psssh, I'm not going to the f*****g White House," she fired back before the reporter finished the question. "No. I'm not going to the White House. We're not gonna be invited. I doubt it."

The magazine posted the short interview clip Tuesday on Twitter.

The US national team is competing in the Women's World Cup, and plays host country France on Friday.

Other teams have skipped the White House visit

It's not the first time professional athletes have turned down a visit to the White House.

The Golden State Warriors decided not to go to the White House last year after winning an NBA title. Before their scheduled visit, President Donald Trump revoked their invitation on Twitter.

Trump also canceled a visit from the 2018 Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles because of controversy over standing for the national anthem at games.

Rapinoe is an advocate for social equality

Rapinoe, one of the women's national team's co-captains, has been outspoken about social justice issues. In 2016, she was among the first white professional athletes to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick when media first began reporting on his kneeling during the national anthem. Rapinoe knelt during a game a month after it was first noticed that Kaepernick was kneeling.

"I think it's actually pretty disgusting the way he was treated and the way that a lot of the media has covered it and made it about something that it absolutely isn't," she said. "We need to have a more thoughtful, two-sided conversation about racial issues in this country."

Just this week, Trump told The Hill that he doesn't think it's appropriate for Rapinoe to protest during the national anthem.

She's demanded equal pay for the women's team

In May, Rapinoe called out the soccer's leadership for not doing enough to level the pitch for men and women players. She acknowledged "strides" had been made toward the better treatment of women, but FIFA essentially has "unlimited resources" and a historic lack of investment in women's games.

"I would like to see a major paradigm shift," she said.

Rapinoe is also one of 28 players suing the United States Soccer Federation, alleging the men's national team earns more than they do even though they play more games and win more matches.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Storms may pop along with big time heat!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Humboldt softball player battles cancer

Image

Ice Cream Rules Rochesterfest

Image

How do the homeless stay cool in the heat?

Image

Farmers learn about 2018 Farm Bill

Image

Man shot in Rochester

Image

Baseball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 6/25

Image

Old school building sold

Image

Alleged Tire Slasher Arrested

Image

What's Next for Infested Trees?

Community Events