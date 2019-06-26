Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Man shot in Rochester KFC parking lot Full Story

A dad bolted over a 4-foot fence to save his son from drowning

Article Image

Albert Passavanti dove over a four-feet fence to rescue his one-year-old son Rocco after he fell in the pool.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 12:30 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 12:30 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Lou, CNN

A parent's protective instincts are no joke.

Albert Passavanti and his family were lounging by the pool in Palm Beach County, Florida on a sunny Sunday when something terrifying happened.

As Passavanti's toddler son chased an inflatable ball, he fell into the pool. The 1.5-year-old doesn't know how to swim.

When Passavanti saw his son was in danger, he jumped to his feet, bolted over a 4-foot fence and dove into the water.

The father's quick thinking and reflexes saved his son's life.

"The second you see it; you get Superman strength and just have to go for it, whatever you got to do," he told CNN affiliate WPTV. "It didn't even cross my mind to go around. It was point A to point B."

There was a fence around one side of the pool, but it wasn't entirely baby proof.

In a Facebook post with a video showing the dive, Passavanti warned, "Baby gates only work when you close them."

Drowning is the No. 1 cause of death among children between 1 and 4, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). In 2017, almost 1,000 children in the US drowned, a 2019 AAP study said.

The AAP urges parents to be within an arm's length when young children are around or in water. Parents should avoid becoming distracted by other activities such as cellphone use or drinking alcohol. Caregivers should also consider learning CPR, teaching their children water-safety skills, and putting life jackets on their kids, the AAP says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Storms may pop along with big time heat!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Humboldt softball player battles cancer

Image

Ice Cream Rules Rochesterfest

Image

How do the homeless stay cool in the heat?

Image

Farmers learn about 2018 Farm Bill

Image

Man shot in Rochester

Image

Baseball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 6/25

Image

Old school building sold

Image

Alleged Tire Slasher Arrested

Image

What's Next for Infested Trees?

Community Events