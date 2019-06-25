Clear

Body pulled from the East River is that of missing YouTuber Etika, New York police say

Article Image

The body of missing YouTuber Desmond Amofah, better known by his online name, Etika, was pulled from the East River on June 25.

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 7:40 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 7:40 PM
Posted By: By Alanne Orjoux, CNN

A body pulled from the East River has been identified as that of missing YouTuber Desmond Amofah, better known by his online name, Etika, New York police said Tuesday.

The body was recovered Monday near the South Street Seaport in Manhattan, authorities said.

A backpack and phone believed to belong to Amofah were found on the Manhattan Bridge on Sunday, according to police sources.

Amofah, 29, was last heard from Wednesday night, according to the New York Police Department.

He vanished after posting a video to his channel in which he appeared to express suicidal thoughts, prompting concern among his fans. The video has since been taken down.

Amofah had more than 130,000 subscribers on YouTube, where he vlogged about video games.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 78°
Austin
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking a much needed summer warm-up!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Old school building sold

Image

Alleged Tire Slasher Arrested

Image

What's Next for Infested Trees?

Image

Dogs Seized from Mason City Home

Image

Rochesterfest Midday Theme: The Magic of Art

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Hot and muggy this weekend

Image

Tracking Sunny Skies and Warming Temps

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Summer heat returns Tuesday and will stick around

Image

Mayo's Gabe Madsen offered scholarship by Iowa

Image

North Grand building sells for $1

Community Events