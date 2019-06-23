Clear

Lisa Marie Presley shared a family photo, and fans see an Elvis double

Article Image

Lisa Marie Presley shared a rare family photo on Twitter and Instagram, and her son Benjamin Keough's resemblance to his grandfather, the king of rock 'n' roll, has fans buzzing.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 7:50 AM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Yes, there's been another Elvis sighting.

Lisa Marie Presley shared a rare family photo on Twitter and Instagram, and her son Benjamin Keough's resemblance to his grandfather, the king of rock 'n' roll, is striking.

"Mama Lion with cubs," Presley captioned the photo.

One follower on Twitter called him an Elvis twin.

An Instagram follower seemed confused by the likeness: "Is that your son?" the follower asked. "Wow, he looks just like your dad."

"Your son is the image of your dad," another wrote on Twitter.

At least one fan, though, thought one of the daughters had the closest resemblance.

"Sorry, internet. Harper's more of a "lookalike' than Ben," someone named Kari wrote, referring to one of the twin girls in the photo.

Resemblance or no, "He's a hunk!," one follower wrote.

Lisa Marie Presley last posted an up-close photo of Benjamin a year ago, an image from 2012.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Forecast

Image

Former Austin Bruins goalie drafted in the NHL

Image

Softball highlights from Saturday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tonight's Severe Chances

Image

Remembering World War II

Image

IGHSAU Week 5 Poll

Image

Chateau Speedway inaugural Hall of Fame

Image

Osage vs. Lake Mills

Image

Theatre company buys building

Image

Bike ride moving to Lanesboro

Community Events