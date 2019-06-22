Clear

Seven motorcyclists are dead after colliding with a pickup truck in New Hampshire

Article Image

Seven motorcyclists were killed and three others injured when they collided with a pickup truck going the opposite direction in New Hampshire, police said.

Posted By: By Christina Maxouris and Deanna Hackney, CNN

Authorities received a call around 6:30 p.m. Friday about a motor vehicle crash on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire State Police Capt. Chris Vetter said.

The pickup truck, a 2016 Dodge 2500, was traveling west on Route 2 while the motorcyclists were traveling east, police said.

Road closed 'for the foreseeable future'

Seven people died at the scene and three others were taken to hospitals. Vetter could not provide information on the condition of those injured or the identities of the victims.

State police collision analysis and reconstruction teams are investigating the crash, and will continue overnight in conjunction with local police and the Coos County Attorney's Office.

"Route 2 is closed for the foreseeable future. The scene is pretty large and there's a lot of work to be done," Vetter said. "I don't know that I have ever seen a crash with this much loss of life. It was a pretty significant accident."

'Motorcycles dumped all over the road'

Miranda Thompson was a few cars behind the crash. She told CNN affiliate WMUR she saw "motorcycles dumped all over the road."

"You could see people on the phone frantically calling, people pacing back and forth and just, they were lost," she told the affiliate."Everybody got out of their car and helped, got blankets and first-aid kits. Everyone went into action and just helped."

