Clear

Man injures 5 TSA agents while rushing through security at Phoenix airport, authorities say

Article Image

A 19-year-old suspect was caught on camera attacking TSA agents at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, Arizona.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 2:30 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 2:30 PM
Posted By: By Chris Boyette and Jay Croft, CNN

A man tried to rush through a security checkpoint at the Phoenix airport, attacking security officers and injuring five TSA agents, authorities say.

One transportation security officer was taken to a hospital and four to urgent care clinics, said Lorie Dankers, a spokeswoman for the Transportation Security Administration. All were treated and released.

The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at a security checkpoint in Terminal 4 of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Dankers said.

Other transportation security officers and members of the Phoenix Police Department subdued the man, she said.

The suspect, identified as Tyrese Garner, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and resisting arrest, which are felonies, as well as five counts of misdemeanor assault, Phoenix Police Det. Luis A. Samudio said.

The suspect is due in court Tuesday. He is being held in the Maricopa County Jail on $1,500 bond. He has not yet been assigned an attorney, according to court documents.

"This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable," Dankers said. "We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. We continue to monitor the safety and health of the TSOs involved in this incident and will cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking our severe weather threat for the end of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Diversity in Rochester Police Force

Image

Tracking an Active Weekend

Image

Haliburton to play for USA

Image

Mason City vs. Des Moines North

Image

Riceville vs. North Butler

Image

Central Springs vs. Saint Ansgar

Image

Fight at youth baseball game in Colorado

Image

Vikings announce training camp schedule

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Learning about rezoning

Community Events