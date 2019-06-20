Clear

New stripped-down Freddie Mercury tune is unearthed from 1985

Article Image

A close friend of Freddie Mercury released a new version of the Queen frontman singing "Time Waits for No One," accompanied only by a piano.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 2:10 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey

Before recording the final version of "Time," Freddie Mercury sang a stripped-down version for singer/producer Dave Clark, accompanied only by a piano.

Clark met the Queen frontman in 1985, when the two recorded music at London's Abbey Road Studios. There, they recorded "Time," the title track from Mercury's sci-fi rock musical. But before recording the final version, filled with percussion, Mercury did a piano only version, which is now being released as a new single, "Time Waits for No One."

Clark told USA Today the toned-down version gave him "goosebumps," that day. He unearthed the recording in 2018 and added a new piano track by the original pianist, Mike Moran.

"It (became) a mega-production, which I was happy with and Freddie loved. But I didn't think about what we had originally done until a decade or so later, when I thought, 'I've never felt that sort of goosebumps feeling that I got on that original run-through at Abbey Road with just Freddie and piano," Clark said.

He waited until after "Bohemian Rhapsody," the blockbuster biopic about Mercury's life, had been out for some time in order to make sure the new track got the attention it deserved.

Mercury died in 1991.

