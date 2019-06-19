Documentary trailer recalls XXXTentacion a year after his death

New projects are still coming from XXXTentacion a year after his death.

The trailer for a documentary about the slain rapper dropped Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of the day he was gunned down in an apparent robbery as he left a motorsports store in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

XXXTentacion: Fans sang, grieved and left notes at public memorial

The slightly more than 40-second clip finds the performer, who was born Jahseh Onfroy, speaking some eerily prophetic words.

Rapper XXXTentacion foreshadowed his own death

"There's definitely a difference between Jahseh Onfroy and XXXTentacion," he says in the trailer. "This is the story, this is the full story, this is the last time I'ma tell it."

The 20-year-old was wildly popular with his fans when he was killed.

That has not stopped since his death.

Last week Forbes reported that his single "Sad!" had passed the 1 billion-stream mark on Spotify.

"Now that 'Sad!' has joined that still-exclusive club, XXXTentacion has become the first musician to posthumously see one of their most popular tunes hit the 10-digit mark, a strange feat that no artist aims to snag, but which is a sign that their art is still immensely popular even after they are gone," the publication said.

The rapper's estate also announced a posthumous album is set to come.

No dates have been released for either the new music or the documentary.

Four men were arrested last year in connection with his killing.