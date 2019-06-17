Clear

Police shot and killed a gunman at a federal courthouse in Dallas

Article Image

Officials say a suspect in an "active shooter incident" was shot during an exchange of gunfire with federal officers in downtown Dallas.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 1:10 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, CNN

A man opened fire at a federal courthouse in Dallas on Monday before he was shot and killed by federal officers, authorities said.

No officers or other citizens were injured at the shooting near the Earle Cabell Federal Building, police said.

The gunman, identified as 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde, was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, according to FBI special agent in charge Matthew J. DeSarno.

Police also said a bomb squad was preparing to do a controlled explosion of the suspect's vehicle. DeSarno said there was no indication that there are other shooters or threats.

One witness told CNN affiliate KTVT that he was walking into the courthouse when a group of people ran out and he heard about 10 to 15 gunshots in rapid succession. Don Miles, said he turned and ran across the street to safety.

"It was just a whole lot of shots going on," Miles said. "It scared me to death."

Another witness, Herman Turner, told KTVT that the gunman was wearing fatigues and his face was covered by a mask.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Dr Oz: Dealing with anxiety

Image

My Money Community Spotlight Series: Hiawatha Homes

Image

Tracking AM Fog and PM Rain

Image

Some hit the links for Father's Day

Image

Rochester family raises money for service dog

Image

School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Image

Cleaning up after flooding

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: After heavy rain this weekend, more is on the way

Image

Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

Community Events