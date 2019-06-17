Clear

One person was killed and 7 other people were shot at a graduation party

Article Image

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a graduation party in Philadelphia. One person was killed and seven others were injured in the shooting, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 7:00 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Tina Burnside, CNN

Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a graduation party in Philadelphia Sunday night.

One person was killed and seven others were injured in the shooting, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

Around 60 people were at the party when shots rang out, Ross said.

Ross said that four of the victims were teens between the age of 15 to 17 who suffered gunshot wounds to their legs.

An adult victim died of their injuries while three other adult victims in their twenties suffered various wounds to different parts of their bodies, Ross said.

Hours after the shooting, the crime scene looked like a trashed party with garbage strewn about, chairs overturned and several party items left behind in a field.

There was no crime scene tape and it looked as though the party-goers had just gotten up and left instead of fleeing from gunfire.

Ross says it's not clear how many shooters were involved and a motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking several rounds of rain this work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking AM Fog and PM Rain

Image

Some hit the links for Father's Day

Image

Rochester family raises money for service dog

Image

School upgrades to begin in Forest City

Image

Cleaning up after flooding

Image

Roosters Base Ball Club of Rochester hosts Father's Day game

Storm Team 3: After heavy rain this weekend, more is on the way

Image

Ride to Fight Suicide hopes to prevent suicide

Image

Bridgeport Marina Projects looks to make Albert Lea safer

Image

Famous potato raises money for Rochester Flyers

Community Events