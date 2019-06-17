American Gary Woodland won the 2019 United States Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California Sunday.
The victory secures the 35-year-old's first major career title. Woodland finished 13-under par for the championship, and held off world No. 1 Brooks Koepka in the final round.
The two-time defending champion Koepka finished second with a score of 10-under par.
A native of Topeka, Kansas, Woodland went pro in 2007. Prior to that, he played basketball at Washburn University, then transferred to the University of Kansas on a golf scholarship, according to his 2005-06 player profile at KU.
Related Content
- Gary Woodland wins 119th US Open, his first major title
- Novak Djokovic beats Juan Martin del Potro for third US Open title, 14th major
- Pernilla Lindberg wins first title at 250th attempt ... and it's a major
- Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major
- Tiger Woods seals fifth Masters title and 15th major
- Brooks Koepka wins 2nd major of 2018
- Novak Djokovic: US Open title feels 'phenomenal'
- Court docs: Speedometer in Woodland family's car 'pinned' at 90 mph in deadly California crash
- Angelique Kerber Wins Maiden Wimbledon Title
- Rooney: Mourinho 'knows how to win titles'
Scroll for more content...