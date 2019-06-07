A father having a conversation with his babbling baby boy about the 'Empire' finale broke the internet

DJ Pryor had just finished watching the season finale of "Empire," unsure of how he felt about it.

He began talking about it, to no one in particular. That's when his 19-month-old son, Kingston, looked up, climbed onto the couch and began "talking" with his father about the finale.

The only thing is, Kingston can't talk. But no one would know that from watching the video of Pryor and his son's conversation, which had garnered more than 47 million views on Facebook by Friday night.

"I was laughing because of the way he was doing all the hand gestures," Pryor, a comedian, told CNN on Friday. "I was just assuming, I was going off of stuff I thought he was saying."

The heartwarming video showed Kingston pointing, yelling and laughing.

"Yeah, it's the last one. I don't know what they're going to do next season," Pryor says in the video.

Kingston then points an open hand to the TV and babbles some more as if to hypothesize on the next season.

"Exactly what I was thinking," Pryor said.

Toward the end of the conversation Kingston calms down, babbles some more and laughs.

"We think a lot alike, huh?" Pryor responds with a chuckle.

Pryor told CNN he didn't realize how viral the video was until his friends started texting him.

"It hasn't all hit yet. It's hasn't all registered yet," he said, adding that it may have registered for Kingston. "He knows he's the star. He walks around like he's a star."