Jennifer Aniston now says she's up for a 'Friends' reunion

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Aniston said that she and other members of the cast are open to a "Friends" reunion.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 1:20 PM
Updated: Jun 6, 2019 1:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Are we getting a "Friends" reunion or not?

For years, star Jennifer Aniston and some of her fellow castmates have said it's not happening.

Jennifer Aniston dashes 'Friends' reunion hopes

But that may be changing as we approach the popular series' 25th anniversary.

In a clip released ahead of Aniston's appearance Wednesday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the actress gave those wishing the group will be there for them some hope.

"Listen, I told you this, I would do it," Aniston told DeGeneres. "The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I'm sure."

That's not what she told ITV in 2016, however.

"I don't know what we would do," she said then. "I think that period of time was sort of nostalgic, you know?"

The following year, Aniston's costar, Matthew Perry, sounded equally doubtful about a reunion.

Why a 'Friends' reunion keeps Matthew Perry up at night

"When I'm asleep, I have this nightmare that we do 'Friends' again and nobody cares," Perry, who played Chandler Bing, told Variety in 2017. "We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it."

