'Keep your head cool': Danielle Goldstein on the secrets of her success

Article Image

Showjumper Danielle Goldstein is a rising star on the Longines Global Champions Tour along with horse Lizziemary. She tells CNN the secrets of her success.

Posted: Jun 5, 2019 5:10 AM
Updated: Jun 5, 2019 5:10 AM
As one of the leading riders in the season's Longines Global Champions Tour (GCT) and Global Champions League (GCL), Danielle Goldstein knows what it takes to win.

The colorful Israeli rider stormed to victory at the Shanghai Grand Prix last month, riding her trusty companion Lizziemary.

It was the second LGCT triumph for Goldstein, who also won in Estoril, Portugal two years ago.

But what are the secrets of her success?

'Unique relationship'

As with any elite showjumper, forming a bond with your horse is a vital component to succeeding at the very top.

Fortunately for Goldstein, she built a "unique" rapport with the big-striding 13-year-old Lizziemary.

"Sometimes you have these relationships with horses that are unique and special," she told Aly Vance for CNN's EQ equestrian show in Madrid.

"I think our personalities work well together. Her natural athletic ability sort of works with my riding style."

The rider, who turned professional in 2012, is certainly one of the most recognizable on the circuit -- often wearing colorful feathers in her hair.

But when it comes to competing, there is no time for distractions.

"You've got to keep your head cool and just focus on the job ahead.," she said. "We walk the course and set a plan and try and execute that plan.

"Don't go in there and think about anything that's on the line or the crowd. It's really about focus and the job ahead."

Watch the video at the top of the page to watch Danielle Goldstein reveal the secrets of her success.

