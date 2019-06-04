Clear

Miley Cyrus grabbed around neck, kissed by overzealous fan in Spain

Article Image

Miley Cyrus was grabbed and kissed by an apparent fan while walking through a crowd in Barcelona, Spain over the weekend.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 2:00 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2019 2:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Miley Cyrus was grabbed and kissed by an overzealous apparent fan while walking through a crowd in Barcelona, Spain over the weekend.

The singer was surrounded by security as she made her way through a group of supporters, but the man managed to hook his arm around Cyrus, grab her hair and plant a kiss on her.

Cyrus quickly got loose and her team separated her from the man. Her husband, Liam Hemsworth, who had been walking in front of Cyrus, turned to put his arm around her and guide her through the crowd.

A witness posted video of the incident on Twitter.

Cyrus had been in Barcelona for Primavera Sound Festival. She was promoting her new album, "She is Coming."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 82°
Tracking Potentially Severe Weather for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: All eyes on the potential for severe storms

Image

Midday Update: Tracking Our Severe Weather Potential

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Potential

Image

Fatal Head-on Crash in Rochester

Image

Wastewater treatment plan latest

Image

Heart of the City Phase One design approved

Image

Potential land acquisition for RPS

Image

Lourdes softball preps for first state tournament run

Image

"Vision to Vitality" Forum

Image

Bushel Boy Proposes Expansion

Community Events