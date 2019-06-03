Clear

Chinese warships arrive in Sydney Harbor on Australian stopover

Article Image

Chinese warships arriving in Sydney Harbor on June 3, 2019.

Posted: Jun 3, 2019 1:20 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2019 1:20 AM
Posted By: By Julia Hollingsworth, CNN

Three Chinese warships have pulled into Australia's Sydney Harbor for a four-day stopover.

A People's Liberation Army supply vessel, a frigate and an amphibious vessel docked at the Garden Island naval base on Monday morning, according to CNN affiliate 7 News.

Although the visit was not publicly announced, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said plans for the stopover had been in place for "some time."

"It may have been a surprise to others but it certainly wasn't a surprise to the government," Morrison told reporters in the Solomon Islands, according to CNN affiliate SBS.

"Australian naval vessels have visited China. This was a program of a reciprocal visit. That is a further demonstration of the relationship that we have."

The vessels -- which have about 700 sailors on board -- were previously involved in anti-piracy operations off the African coast, 7 News reported.

Chinese warships have sailed in Sydney Harbor before, including in 2013 and in 2010.

The media is often invited in for an official welcome. But this time no cameras were allowed inside.

Australia's Department of Defence did not reply to CNN's request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Mild conditions for the remainder of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family attempts to set world records

Image

Rock climbing for everyone

Image

Auto club celebrates 50 years

Image

National Cancer Survivors Day

Image

Section baseball highlights from Saturday

Image

Reeling In Vets helps retired service members connect

Image

10th Annual Art on the Ave in Rochester

Image

Run For Rochester raises awareness of mental health

Image

Answering Iowa's workforce challenge

Image

A Warrior's Story: Helping pediatric cancer families

Community Events