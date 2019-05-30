Clear

Her deported dad couldn't attend graduation. So she wore her cap and gown to meet him on a border bridge

Article Image

Sarai Ruiz's father was deported and unable to attend her high school graduation. So she met him on the US - Mexico bridge.

Posted: May 30, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Gianluca Mezzofiore, CNN

Sarai Ruiz received her high school diploma at a graduation ceremony in Texas last week. But one of the most important people in her life, her dad Esteban, could not attend.

"He was deported from the US when I was about four," Ruiz told CNN En Español. The whole family now lives in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, and Ruiz had to cross the border daily to attend Hector J. Garcia Early College High School in Laredo, Texas, she said.

"My whole life, I had always thought that my whole family was going to be there. Unfortunately, my dad couldn't be there because he can't cross (the border)," she told CNN affiliate KGNS.

So after the graduation ceremony, 18-year-old Ruiz -- still wearing her cap and gown -- walked up Puente de Las Americas (Gateway to the Americas Bridge) on the US and Mexico border to greet her father and celebrate with him.

Ruiz posted a video of the meeting on Facebook, where it went viral, gathering more than 3 million views. It shows father and daughter exchanging a long embrace amid their tears.

"I knew my father would never see me walk to get my diploma but today I'd thought I'd surprise him by crossing the bridge so he could see me with my cap and gown," she wrote in the post accompanying the video.

After the hug, her dad said: "Nobody could ever separate us, only God," Ruiz revealed.

The student was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, where she lived for her first 7 years. After her dad was deported, it was just her and her mom, who is a US citizen, for a while. The family first moved to Laredo to be closer to Esteban, but eventually crossed the border to Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, to be together again.

"It's hard to wake up early, like at 5 a.m. just so you can cross and go to school, and then cross back in the afternoon," Ruiz told KGNS.

Ruiz will attend the University of Texas at Austin to study psychology and government, she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 78°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
More sunshine with warmer temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local coffee shop collecting donations for students

Image

UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester ranked No. 2 in Minnesota

Image

Tracking Heat and Sunshine

Image

Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Image

Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

Image

IGHSAU State Golf Results

Image

SAW: Pat Leary

Image

Youngsters learning business through trade show

Image

Mental health panel

Image

Clear Lake man helps rescue missing Hawaii hiker

Community Events