Clear

She was the world's smallest baby. Now she's a healthy infant

Article Image

Baby Saybie was born at 23 weeks weighing 8.6 ounces. Now, the world's smallest surviving infant has been released from the hospital and is heading home.

Posted: May 30, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

The smallest surviving baby in the world left the hospital five months after she came into the world at a San Diego, California hospital.

Baby Saybie was born at 23 weeks and three days last December, weighing in at just 8.6 ounces about the weight of a large apple -- making her the smallest surviving baby in the world, according to officials at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital. She was released from the hospital earlier this month weighing 5.6 pounds, CNN affiliate KSWB reported.

"After experiencing severe pregnancy complications, Saybie's mother gave birth via emergency cesarean section at 23 weeks, 3 days gestation in the womb," the hospital explained at a news conference. "Doctors said the preterm birth was necessary after they found that the baby was not gaining weight and her mother's life was at immediate risk."

Saybie was deemed the world's smallest surviving newborn by the Tiniest Babies Registry that is maintained by the University of Iowa. According to the hospital, she weighed 7 grams less than the previous smallest baby, who was born in Germany in 2015.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that baby Saybie was released from the hospital Wednesday. She was released earlier this month.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
More sunshine with warmer temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Heat and Sunshine

Image

Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Image

Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

Image

IGHSAU State Golf Results

Image

SAW: Pat Leary

Image

Youngsters learning business through trade show

Image

Mental health panel

Image

Clear Lake man helps rescue missing Hawaii hiker

Image

Zumbro trail closure

Image

Free memberships at the YMCA

Community Events