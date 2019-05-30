Clear

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

Article Image

The first "Harry Potter" book was published on June 26, 1997. In the 20 years since, the boy wizard has remained a cultural phenomenon.

Posted: May 30, 2019 2:50 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 2:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Harry Potter fans can soon go four books deeper into the world of wizarding.

Pottermore Publishing plans to release a series of short, non-fiction e-books exploring the "traditional folklore and magic at the heart of the Harry Potter series."

The collection is framed around various Hogwarts lessons. Where did the idea for the individualized guardians of the Patronus charm come from? Perhaps a book on charms and defense against the dark will have the answers.

The series will also feature line drawings from artist Rohan Daniel Eason.

The first titles -- "A Journey Through Charms and Defense Against the Dark Arts" and "A Journey Through Potions and Herbology" -- will be published on June 27.

A release date has not yet been announced for "A Journey Through Divination and Astronomy" and "A Journey Through Care of Magical Creatures."

Last year marked the 20th anniversary of the release of the first book in J.K. Rowling's popular fantasy series.

In two decades, half a million Harry Potter books have been sold and the series has been translated into 80 languages, according to the series' official site.

The book series has led to films, theme parks and a Broadway musical. Rowling launched Pottermore.com in 2011 as Harry Potter's official web home and a digital interactive site for fans. The publishing arm produces Potter-related e-books and audiobooks.

With the release of four new e-books fans will have no shortage of ways to continue to immerse themselves in witchcraft and wizardry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 60°
Clearing out on Thursday with sunshine
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Image

Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

Image

IGHSAU State Golf Results

Image

SAW: Pat Leary

Image

Youngsters learning business through trade show

Image

Mental health panel

Image

Clear Lake man helps rescue missing Hawaii hiker

Image

Zumbro trail closure

Image

Free memberships at the YMCA

Image

Korean War Veteran Throws Out First Pitch

Community Events