Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A 16-year-old's MAGA hat was blurred out of his high school yearbook

Article Image

Pennsylvania teenager Jeremy Gebhart and a friend wore hats featuring the words: "Trump: Make America Great Again" during their school's spirit week, only to find they were blurred out in the school's yearbook. CNN affiliate WMPT has the story.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

All Jeremy Gebhart wanted to do was show his support for President Donald Trump.

During spirit week at Littlestown High School, near the Pennsylvania-Maryland border, the 16-year-old and a friend wore hats with the embroidered words: "Trump: Make America Great Again."

The boys' photo ended up in the high school's yearbook, but with a slight change. The MAGA embroidery was blurred out in their photo so it only appeared as if they were wearing red hats, according to CNN affiliate WPMT-TV.

Jeremy says the move violates his First Amendment rights.

"Everybody has First Amendment rights, freedom of speech, and they are allowed to think what they want and say what they want, but they aren't allowed to take that away from other people," Jeremy told the affiliate.

His mother, Lorraine Gebhart, told WPMT she was "infuriated" because her son wears the hat to show support for the President.

"He's not doing anything illegal -- he's wearing a hat of support," she said.

Gebhart said she believes someone blurred out the MAGA hats in order to "make their own statement."

"It's OK to disagree with people's views, but what's not OK is taking your freedom of speech and using it to take away someone else's," she said.

Littlestown Area School District Superintendent Christopher Bigger released a statement Thursday saying he was aware of the situation and that "a mistake was made."

"The mistake was not noticed during the editorial preview process prior to print," Bigger's statement read. "We apologize on behalf of the yearbook club. It is not the policy or practice of the district to improperly censor speech."

School officials told WPMT the incident is under investigation.

CNN reached out to Gebhart, who said she was "satisfied with the school district apologizing."

She also told WPMT she had a message for the person who blurred her son's hat.

"You did not silence us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 75°
Rochester
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Veterans receive Quilts of Valor

Image

Concerns about vulgar graffiti underneath bridge

Image

Legislation bans fire-retardant materials sold in Minnesota

Image

Use caution in work zones

Image

Safe bike riding for kids

Image

Sticker Shock program addresses underage drinking

Image

Tough year for farmers

Image

Forest City House Buyout Program

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

Image

Busy Memorial Day weekend in downtown Rochester

Community Events