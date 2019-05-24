Clear

Adam Levine is leaving 'The Voice'

Article Image

CNN chats with judges Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Carson Daly.

Posted: May. 24, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: May. 24, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

After 16 seasons and a major bromance with fellow coach Blake Shelton, Adam Levine is leaving "The Voice."

The news was announced Friday on NBC's "Today" by "Voice" host Carson Daly.

Daly noted that the Maroon 5 frontman was one of the original coaches to launch the reality singing competition and has notched three victories on the show.

"He'll always be a cherished member of 'The Voice' family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best," Daly said.

Levine had previously been announced as returning for Season 17 of "The Voice," along with Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson tweeted Friday about Levine's departure.

"Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he's been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he's not there," she tweeted. "To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!"

Former coach Gwen Stefani will return to take over Levine's chair. Stefani is dating Shelton, whom she met during her time on the show.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking a mostly pleasant Memorial Day weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Forest City House Buyout Program

Image

Tracking a Beautiful Memorial Day Weekend

Image

Busy Memorial Day weekend in downtown Rochester

Image

A sport for everyone

Image

Newman baseball defeats Clear Lake

Image

Joe Colon's trademark

Image

Artificial intelligence at Mayo

Image

Gas leak closes down road

Image

Women in the military are celebrating one another

Image

Highlights: Newman Catholic baseball defeats Clear Lake

Community Events