A 22-year-old woman has died after collapsing during the Cleveland Marathon

A 22-year-old Ohio woman died after collapsing at the 42nd Annual Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

A woman has died after collapsing in the Cleveland Marathon on Sunday, officials said.

Taylor Ceepo, a recent graduate of Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio, was 22 years old. She was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center spokesman George Stamatis told CNN.

University Hospitals healthcare providers treated about 60-70 people at the marathon, Stamatis said. Temperatures on race day were warm, reaching 80 degrees in the 9 a.m. ET hour.

"It is with deep sadness that we can confirm that a female runner collapsed during the race this morning," the Cleveland Marathon Twitter account posted Sunday. "We are looking into the situation further, but our thoughts and prayers are first and foremost with her family during this difficult time."

Ceepo, from Medina, Ohio, was on the women's soccer team at Walsh. The athletics department said in a tweet, "It is with great sadness that our Walsh family has lost one of our own, Taylor Ceepo, too soon." A Facebook post from the university said she died after participating in the marathon. She was a member of the class of 2019.

Ceepo attended high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron. The high school held a mass for her Monday morning. A mass was held at Walsh on Sunday.

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly spelled Taylor Ceepo's name.

