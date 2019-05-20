Clear
'Game of Thrones' is over, so now what?

Article Image

"Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju discusses the series finale after more than a million people signed a petition to get the show's last season remade.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: May. 20, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Do you need a hug?

"Game of Thrones" had its series finale Sunday night and more than a few viewers are feeling some kind of way about it all being over.

With all the excitement in the run-up to the end, after eight seasons it begs the question: What happens now?

'Game of Thrones' finale recap: Ashes to ashes

Well, we are here to help you process it all with a few suggestions.

Find your tribe on social media

Twitter is the place you want to be, regardless of how you felt about the finale.

From clever snark ("That was the Fyre Fest of series finales") to outright grief, it's all there for those who like to commiserate in the company of like-minded people.

'Game of Thrones' finale flies high, but can't quite stick the landing

Read the books

Or any books.

Remember that thing people did before there was binge-watching?

Of course, the hit series on HBO (which is owned by CNN's parent company) is based on the novels by George R. R. Martin.

Martin recently fought back against a rumor that he has been withholding the next two novels in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" series until the show ended.

George R.R. Martin shoots down 'Game of Thrones' rumor

"No, THE WINDS OF WINTER and A DREAM OF SPRING are not finished," Martin wrote in an entry headlined, "Idiocy on the Internet" on his site. "DREAM is not even begun; I am not going to start writing volume seven until I finish volume six."

Get into another show

Speaking of binge-watching, the television landscape is vast and streaming services are plentiful.

Into historical novels?

'GoT' and 'Big Bang Theory' finales highlight shift to fewer shared TV experiences

Starz's "The Last Kingdom" is based on a series of novels by Bernard Cornwell and is set in ninth century England, where the Vikings and the Anglo Saxons were battling it out.

Like complicated family dramas with controversial endings?

There are six seasons of "The Sopranos" you can dive into.

And don't forget that "Westworld" Season 3 is coming and the trailer just dropped to whet your appetite.

Seriously, there's so much out there for you.

When all else fails...

Winter can come for you all over again.

There is no law which says you can't just go back and rewatch "Game of Thrones" as many times as you like.

