Boy George storms off the set of 'The Voice Australia'

Boy George stormed off the "The Voice Australia" set during the show's blind auditions phase after a testy exchange with one of the contestants.

Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Do you really want to hurt Boy George?

"The Voice Australia" was back on Sunday night for season eight, and coach George brought the drama.

The lead singer of Culture Club stormed off the set during the show's blind auditions phase after a testy exchange with one of the contestants.

Twenty-year-old Daniel Shaw had just finished a performance of "Beneath Your Beautiful" accompanied by piano, and all of the coaches had pressed the "I Want You" button. But things got tense when George asked the contestant if he played guitar.

"I can play guitar but no one really cares if I play guitar," Shaw responded.

"No one cares?" George asked while the man shook his head. "I do."

"I think after that comment, go with Delta," he went on, referring to fellow coach Delta Goodrem before eventually storming off the stage.

George has had his share of the crying game -- none of the contestants have yet chosen him as their coach. As for where he went and whether he'll come back, we'll have to wait until Monday's episode to find out.

