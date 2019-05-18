Clear

Halle Berry knew this movie would be a flop while she was filming it

Article Image

When actress Halle Berry was asked on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" if she ever knew a movie would turn out poorly while she was filming it, she had an answer ready to go.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 12:30 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Halle Berry knew that her movie "The Rich Man's Wife" would be a flop while she was filming it.

The actress appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" this week. She revealed her least favorite role during a game of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," where one opts to either answer embarrassing questions or eat a not so appetizing snack -- in her case beetle nachos.

When Berry was asked if she ever knew a movie would turn out poorly while she was filming it, she had an answer.

"I'm sorry everybody who worked on this movie," Berry said. "But I kind of knew it wasn't going to be the greatest cinematic experience for the people."

Berry played Josie Potenza in the 1996 film directed and written by Amy Holden Jones.

"You go into these movies always with the best intention," Berry said. "But then sometimes you get on the set and then you realize 'What was I high when I agreed to do this?'"

Corden joked it must have been a similar feeling to agreeing to play the game at all.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Torrential rain causes Mason City flooding

Image

Mayo Paramedics graduate amid shortage of their kind

Image

Chatfield native takes different path to soccer stardom

Image

Beware of Lyme Disease

Image

"Humans of John Marshall" Exhibit

Image

Doctor and Artist is remembered by arts community

Image

Major restructuring happening at the Mason City Police Department.

Image

Friday's Iowa State Track Meet late highlights

Image

Friday's Iowa State Track Meet early highlights

Image

Iowan to fly WWII plane from U.S. to Normandy

Community Events