Clear

Donald Trump has golf scores hacked on handicap account

Article Image

President Donald Trump's golf scores have been hacked on his handicap account, United States Golf Association confirmed to CNN sports.

Posted: May. 18, 2019 12:30 PM
Updated: May. 18, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Wayne Sterling and Matias Grez, CNN

President Donald Trump's golf scores have been hacked by someone apparently hoping to raise his handicap, the United States Golf Association confirmed to CNN Sports.

Four less-than-flattering scores of 101, 100, 108, 102 were uploaded to the Golf Handicap and Information Network (GHIN) Friday and have since been removed, as has Trump's lifetime best round of 68 reported last month.

Donald Trump had the best golf round of his life last month

"We have become aware of reports in the media questioning recent scores posted on President Trump's GHIN account," USGA spokeswoman Janeen Driscoll said in a statement.

"As we dug into the data it appears someone has erroneously posted a number of scores on behalf of the GHIN user. We are taking corrective action to remove the scores and partnering with our allied golf associations and their member clubs to determine the origin of the issue."

A handicap measures a golfer's ability -- the lower the handicap, the better the golfer.

The removal of the five scores will change Trump's handicap of 1.8, which, according to the USGA, puts him in the top 4% of all golfers who report handicap information.

However, Trump's handicap won't be revised until June 1 -- the GHIN system updates on the 1st and 15th of every month to ensures that everyone's number is updated at the same time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Tracking our severe weather chances through the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Torrential rain causes Mason City flooding

Image

Mayo Paramedics graduate amid shortage of their kind

Image

Chatfield native takes different path to soccer stardom

Image

Beware of Lyme Disease

Image

"Humans of John Marshall" Exhibit

Image

Doctor and Artist is remembered by arts community

Image

Major restructuring happening at the Mason City Police Department.

Image

Friday's Iowa State Track Meet late highlights

Image

Friday's Iowa State Track Meet early highlights

Image

Iowan to fly WWII plane from U.S. to Normandy

Community Events