West Virginia man accused of murdering his girlfriend's teenage daughter

Authorities believe they have located the remains of 15-year-old Riley Crossman, whose mother's boyfriend has been charged with the teen's death.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 7:40 AM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 7:40 AM
Posted By: By Emanuella Grinberg and Rebekah Riess, CNN

A West Virginia man is accused of murdering his girlfriend's 15-year-old daughter, law enforcement said.

Andy J. McCauley Jr. was arrested and charged in Riley Crossman's murder, the Morgan County Sheriff's Department said.

Riley has been missing since May 8, when her mother learned she did not attend school, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

McCauley has been a "person of interest since day one," Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said in a news conference Thursday.

Authorities believe they found Riley's body Thursday morning, pending confirmation through an autopsy.

The body was found positioned over an embankment in a rural mountain road section of Tuscarora Pike near the mountain top, the statement said.

Officials informed Morgan County Schools, where Riley attended, and counseling will be in place for students at Berkeley Springs High School tomorrow.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Andy J. McCauley Jr. as Riley's boyfriend. McCauley is the boyfriend of Riley's mother. The headline and story have been corrected.

