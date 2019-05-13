Clear

Aaron Rodgers latest celeb to make 'Game of Thrones' cameo

Article Image

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is the latest celebrity to make a cameo on the "Game of Thrones" HBO series.

Posted: May. 13, 2019 10:40 AM
Updated: May. 13, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Stars, they are just like us.

Especially when it comes to being obsessed with "Game of Thrones."

Aaron Rodgers, the star quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, is the latest celeb to have popped up with a cameo on the wildly popular HBO series.

'Game of Thrones' Season 8, Episode 5 recap: Just one long 80-minute 'AAAAHHH!!!'

HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.

Rodgers made a blink-and-you-may-have-missed-it appearance as one of the extras on the show.

Rodgers posted about it on his official Instagram account.

"It was just for a few seconds, but I'll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones #crazyepisodetonight," Rodgers wrote in the caption of a photo showing him in costume.

Television sports reporter Lily Zhao posted video of Rodgers, in costume, talking about his bit part on the show.

"I was helping a woman, who was injured... then the hell with her I'm getting out of there," Rodgers said in the video.

Rodgers joins several other famous folks who have snagged cameos including singers Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran and "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" actor Rob McElhenney.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking plenty of sun and much warmer temps!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Monday - Pay yourself first

Image

Dr. Oz - Kids and mental health

Image

Tracking A Sunny Start to the Work Week

Image

Some opted for a hike this Mother's Day

Image

Flower sales on Mother's Day

Image

Dover in running for upgraded basketball court

Image

Governor’s Fishing Opener wraps up on Sunday

Image

Kenyon-Wanamingo freshman finds role with track & field team

Image

Tracking More Sun and Warmer Temperatures

Image

Stamping out hunger in north Iowa

Community Events