Clear

A police officer who served 21 years in the Army was killed investigating a robbery

Article Image

Sgt. Kelvin Ansari, a ten-year veteran of the Savannah Police Department and a military veteran, was killed in a shooting, according to Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 6:00 PM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian and Holly Yan, CNN

Before Sgt. Kelvin Ansari became a Savannah police officer, he already had a long career in public service.

Ansari served 21 years in the US Army before joining the police department in Georgia. There, he worked his way from patrol officer to investigator to sergeant.

But his lifetime of public service ended Saturday night, when Ansari responded to a robbery investigation.

Officers approached a vehicle matching the description in the robbery call, and gunfire broke out, Savannah police said.

Ansari was fatally struck. Another officer was wounded but was treated and released. The suspect was also wounded and hospitalized.

"Last night, we lost a great man," Savannah Police Department Chief Roy Minter said at a press conference Sunday. "We lost a man who spent a substantial portion of his life protecting our country and protecting our community."

Ansari was raised in Charlotte, North Carolina, and earned a degree in criminal justice from Troy University.

He is survived by his wife and four children, Minter said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, Minter said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Sunshine and warmer temperatures await the start of the workweek!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking More Sun and Warmer Temperatures

Image

Stamping out hunger in north Iowa

Image

Warmer weather puts emphasis on bike safety

Image

Walk MS event held in Mason City

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Community Events