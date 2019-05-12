Clear

Michigan deputies stop a man who was 'on a killing spree'

Article Image

A man was pulled over midway through a killing spree across central Michigan, authorities said.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 3:00 PM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 3:00 PM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan and Holly Yan, CNN

A man who claimed he was "ridding the demons of some dear friends" was pulled over midway though a killing spree across central Michigan, authorities said.

A woman called the Eaton County Sheriff's Office early Friday, saying the man had been knocking on her door and texting her, the nearby Ingham County Sheriff's office said.

Some of those texts mentioned that "he loved her so he spared her, and she would know what that meant soon," authorities said.

"The suspect also texted he 'had been ridding the demons of some dear friends of his,' " Ingham County officials said

Within an hour, Eaton County deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle on Interstate 69 and made a traffic stop. They arrested the suspect on some outstanding warrants.

"During the stop, the suspect told the deputies that he needed to show them some images on his phone," Ingham County officials said. "The suspect proceeded to show the deputies images of what appeared to be two deceased females."

Authorities have not identified the suspect, pending his arraignment this week.

The photos of the two women led authorities to conduct welfare checks at their homes.

Investigators found the body of 26-year-old Kaylee Ann Brock at her home in Holt, Michigan. She died from "multiple blunt force trauma," officials said.

In the city of Williamston, police found the body of 32-year-old Julie Ann Mooney. She also died of multiple blunt force trauma.

"There is no doubt the suspect was on a killing spree," the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said.

And there could have been more victims, authorities said.

In addition to the woman who called for help, investigators have identified two more people "that the suspect had planned to kill," Ingham County authorities said. "They have all been contacted and are all safe."

The suspect is being held at the Eaton County jail, pending his arraignment and formal charges.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Stamping out hunger in north Iowa

Image

Warmer weather puts emphasis on bike safety

Image

Walk MS event held in Mason City

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Community Events