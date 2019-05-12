Clear

Peggy Lipton, star of 'Mod Squad' and 'Twin Peaks,' dead at 72

Article Image

Peggy Lipton, a Golden Globe award winning actress and star of the hit television show "Mod Squad," has died at age 72.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Peggy Lipton, a Golden Globe award winning actress and star of the hit television show "Mod Squad," has died. She was 72.

Lipton's death from cancer was announced in a statement from her daughters, Kidada and Rashida Jones, who said she "made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side."

Lipton came to stardom playing undercover police officer Julie Barnes in the series "Mod Squad," which ran from 1968 to 1973.

That role earned her four Golden Globe nominations and one win for Best TV Actress in a drama.

She also starred as Norma Jennings on the television series "Twin Peaks."

Lipton was married to renowned music producer Quincy Jones from 1974 to 1990. The couple share daughters Kidada Jones and Rashida Jones, who is known for her roles on the comedy series "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation."

"Peggy was, and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us," the daughters shared.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 39°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 35°
Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warmer weather puts emphasis on bike safety

Image

Walk MS event held in Mason City

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Image

Time-delay safes at CVS

Community Events