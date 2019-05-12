Clear

Florida teen burned in 2017 bonfire accident dies

Article Image

A 14-year-old is in the hospital after she was burned at a marshmallow roast on New Year's Eve. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page that has already raised nearly $36,000. HLN's Lynn Smith reports.

Posted: May. 12, 2019 1:10 AM
Updated: May. 12, 2019 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Ralph Ellis, CNN

A 16-year-old Florida girl who was badly burned in a 2017 New Year's Eve bonfire accident has died, according to her mother.

Layne Chesney was 14 years old and a star softball player when the accident happened in Fort Pierce.

Layne's mother, Leigh Ann Wirz Chesney, told CNN that Layne died Friday morning.

A few days after the accident, Layne's mother told CNN affiliate WFOR, that her daughter and friends were roasting marshmallows that night at a friend's backyard.

"When the flames went out, one of the children or her -- I'm not sure of the story -- accidentally or purposefully put more gas onto the fire to make it higher," Leigh Chesney said. "An explosion occurred. She was engulfed in flames."

People tried to put out the fire. Despite their efforts, Layne had third-degree burns over 95% of her body, her mother said. She said only the soles of Layne's feet were not burned.

"She fought a hard battle right until the end -- never wanting to quit -- because quitting was not in her nature ... " a Facebook page for her supporters reported Friday.

"We are heart broken, but remain always grateful that she was a part of our lives and world- we just wish it had been for a lot longer with us here on Earth." the Facebook page said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 37°
Intermittent sun for the second half of the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Walleye fishing season kicks off in Minnesota

Image

Anglers hit the water on Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Tracking More Sun for Mother's Day

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Image

Time-delay safes at CVS

Image

Biggest fish stories

Image

Drug price laws in Minnesota

Community Events