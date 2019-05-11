Pua Magasiva, 'Power Rangers' actor, dies aged 38

New Zealand actor Pua Magasiva, best known for his role in "Power Rangers" and as a long-running star of the country's soap opera "Shortland Street," has died aged 38, his production company confirmed.

Magasiva played the Shane Clarke, the Red Wind Ranger, in "Power Rangers Ninja Storm" -- the 11th television installment of the popular superhero franchise.

Police were called to an address in Wellington on Saturday morning (local time) and found his body, according to media reports in the country. Cause of death has not been revealed.

The Samoan-born actor had also starred as nurse Vinnie Kruse in hundreds of episodes of "Shortland Street," one of New Zealand's most popular soaps.

He began the role in 2003, at the height of his fame, and has starred in the show since his return in 2012.

"We are all absolutely devastated at the tragic news regarding Pua Magasiva," the soap's production company wrote on social media Saturday.

"Pua was a much loved member of the South Pacific Pictures' family for many years and our hearts and thoughts go out to Pua's family at this time," they added.

Magasiva had made some of his earliest appearances on the same show years before, with minor parts in the early 1990s. He also had parts in TV programs "Outrageous Fortune" and "Diplomatic Immunity" during his lengthy career.

His "Power Rangers" co-star Jason Chan added on Facebook: "Incredibly sad to hear that one of our ranger family is gone. It will never be the same again. PUA you will be so dearly missed. You were the center of energy on set and off. Always laughing, giggling and involved in practical jokes."

Magasiva married teacher Lizz Sadler last year.