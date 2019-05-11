Clear

Gas product spills in Houston Ship Channel after collision involving 755-foot oil tanker and barges

Article Image

An oil tanker collided with two barges in the Houston Ship Channel, causing a gasoline blend stock called Reformate to spill into the water. CNN's Ed Lavandera reports.

Posted: May. 11, 2019 11:30 AM
Updated: May. 11, 2019 11:30 AM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan, CNN

A tug pushing two barges collided with a 755-foot oil tanker in the Houston Ship Channel, capsizing one barge and damaging the other one, the US Coast Guard said in a statement.

The barges were loaded with the gasoline blend stock Reformate, which is leaking into the water after the incident Friday near Bayport, Texas, officials said.

"An estimated 25,000 barrels of gasoline blend stock were loaded on each barge. An unknown amount of product has been released from the damaged barge," the statement said.

"Air monitoring is being conducted along the shoreline ... the first priority of the unified command is public safety," it said. " If any readings above actionable levels are detected, advisories will be provided to local emergency operations centers."

The Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health is monitoring the communities nearby.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Few Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Image

Time-delay safes at CVS

Image

Biggest fish stories

Image

Drug price laws in Minnesota

Image

Robert Plant tickets sell out

Image

Chris Nelson's Weekend Forecast

Image

Kids taking part in fishing opener

Community Events