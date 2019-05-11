Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Austin man charged in Mower Co. crash that killed 90-year-old man Full Story

A California teacher on medical leave for breast cancer has to pay for her substitute

Article Image

A San Francisco teacher, who is on medical leave for breast cancer, had to pay money out of her own pocket for a substitute teacher due to a decades-old California law. CNN's Dan Simon reports.

Posted: May. 11, 2019 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Lou, CNN

A San Francisco teacher who is on medical leave has to worry about more than just battling breast cancer.

On top of footing medical bills, she has to pay for a substitute teacher at Glen Park Elementary School.

All teachers receive 10 paid days of medical leave a year in the San Francisco United School District. If a teacher needs more time, they can get another 100 sick days -- at a price. Under a 1976 California law, the cost for the substitute teacher will be deducted from the teacher's salary.

The average daily cost of a substitute teacher in San Francisco is $203.16, San Francisco United School District spokeswoman Laura Dudnick said. In 2018, the average teacher salary in the school district, excluding benefits, was $82,024.37.

"This reflects California Education Code language related to extended sick leave that applies to all other school districts in California," Dudnick said in a statement. "This is not unique to San Francisco. This is not a district-only rule."

Teachers who require additional medical leave can draw from a Sick Leave Bank for up to 85 days without any deduction from their paycheck. Teachers donate unused sick days to the bank to help their colleagues.

Parents say it's unfair

The Glen Park teacher has chosen to remain anonymous, but parents at the school are speaking out about what they think is an unfair policy.

Parent Elia Hernandez told CNN affiliate KGO that the teacher deserves better treatment. "She's an incredible teacher and that's not fair," Hernandez said. "That's crazy!"

Another parent, Abby Hipps, told KGO that the the teacher is "one of the best teachers" in the school and called her situation "terrible."

Susan Solomon, president of United Educators of San Francisco, said her teachers union is hoping to negotiate better sick leave policies next year.

"The issues involving teachers' use of extended sick leave and the catastrophic sick leave bank, as well as the school district's use of a daily substitute dock rate, are governed by law and the collective bargaining agreement," Solomon said in a statement.

"UESF is consulting with our members on their priorities for contract negotiations next year. As always, we look forward to making improvements in this and other parts of the contract."

A GoFundMe for the teacher that has now stopped collecting donations received $13,000.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Rochester
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 35°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Iowa high school state track & field qualifiers.

Image

Local fisher chosen to tour Governor Walz during Fishing Opener

Image

Young anglers hope for the big one at Governor's Fishing Challenge

Image

Honoring the fallen

Image

Time-delay safes at CVS

Image

Biggest fish stories

Image

Drug price laws in Minnesota

Image

Robert Plant tickets sell out

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 5/10

Image

Kids taking part in fishing opener

Community Events