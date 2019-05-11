Constance Wu says her outburst after her show's renewal was badly timed

Clear
Actress Constance Wu explains why she took on the role of Rachel Chu in the blockbuster film "Crazy Rich Asians."

Posted: May. 11, 2019 7:00 AM
Updated: May. 11, 2019 7:00 AM
By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Constance Wu did not seem excited by the news that her show "Fresh Off the Boat" will be back for another season.

The ABC hit comedy, which follows a family adjusting to suburban Orlando life after moving from Chinatown, announced Friday that it's returning for Season 6.

But after the show posted news about its renewal on social media, Wu had a stunning reaction. "So upset right now that I'm literally crying. Ugh," she tweeted, followed by expletives.

On the show's Instagram account, commenters called her out after she apparently posted "Dislike" under a post about the show returning for another season.

"Saying 'dislike' to this news is a slap in the face to everyone who works behind the scenes to make your show as powerful and groundbreaking as it truly is. Because the show was renewed an entire crew gets another year taking care of their families, putting their kids through college, getting medical insurance and saving for retirement. This reeks of someone out of touch and ungrateful," one user said.

Later, the actress attempted to clarify her messages in a series of tweets.

"Y'all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying," she tweeted. "And no, it's not what it's about. No it's not ... what this is all about. Stop assuming."

Wu didn't delete her earlier tweets and defended them by saying they were "on the heels of rough day & were ill timed (with) the news of the show." She thanked fans for their support.

"(Please) know, I'm so grateful for FOTB renewal," she posted. "I love the cast & crew. I'm proud to be a part of it."

Wu starred in the blockbuster "Crazy Rich Asians" last summer. The movie had a major impact on American culture, and made $239 million at the box office.

