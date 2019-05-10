At least three unaccounted for after explosion at gas station in Virginia

Clear
At least one person is dead and at least two others are unaccounted for after an explosion at a gas station in Rockbridge County, Virginia, according to State Police.

Posted: May. 10, 2019 8:20 PM
Updated: May. 10, 2019 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman, CNN

At least three people are unaccounted for after an explosion Friday at a gas station in Rockbridge County, Virginia, according to State Police Sgt. Richard Garletts.

Garletts said the total of unaccounted people is to three to five people, which includes family members of employees and a possible patron.

The explosion occurred around 9:30 a.m.

Four injured people were transported to hospitals, Garletts said.

Rockbridge County is west of Charlottesville.

