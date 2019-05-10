Must-watch videos of the week

If you're curious about the best videos this week, look no further: Lady Gaga's 2-minute transformation. "Game of Thrones" coffee cup accident. And, President Donald Trump's billion dollar record.

Sneak (or snake) attack

Some people fear spiders and others fear snakes. But no matter your fright ... this story will give you the heebie-jeebies. An unsuspecting Oklahoma man was bitten by a snake wrapped around a porch light. His friend's doorbell camera filmed the entire incident. Fortunately, the snake wasn't venomous.

On the runway

Lady Gaga is known for being over the top. This year's Met Gala entrance didn't disappoint. The singer-songwriter wore four different outfits in a matter of minutes, changing (seamlessly) right in the middle of the red carpet. Fashion crticis say this look was iconic.

Bring out the coffee-bearer

First, coffee ... and then more coffee. The fourth episode of "Game of Thrones" Season 8 contained an unexpected surprise. Fans quickly pointed out a 21st-century coffee cup in Winterfell. Maybe even a Dragon Queen needs caffeine.

Close call

As I kid you either love or loathe your school bus driver. Well, one New York kid credits his driver a hero. Samantha Call pulled the student back as a car sped by the bus door. The breathtaking moment was captured by surveillance video and has since gone viral.

Money, money, money

What do comedy and politics have in common? Both revolve around President Donald Trump. Late-night hosts dig into the New York Times report that Trump's businesses lost more than $1 billion in a decade and claim they "finally found what Trump is the best at."