'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin sentenced to 4-12 years in prison

A woman who was convicted of stealing more than $200,000 from banks and friends while posing as a German heiress and scamming her way into New York society faces up to 15 years in prison. HLN's Lynn Berry reports.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: May. 9, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Rob Frehse, CNN

A woman who was convicted of stealing more than $200,000 from banks and friends while posing as a German heiress and scamming her way into New York society was sentenced Thursday to 4 to 12 years in prison, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office said.

Anna Sorokin, 28, also known as Anna Delvey, was found guilty in April of attempted grand larceny, three grand larceny counts and a misdemeanor charge of theft of services. She was also acquitted of one count each of first-degree attempted grand larceny and second-degree grand larceny.

Sorokin was ordered to pay more than $198,000 in restitution and a $24,000 fine for stealing the more than $200,000, and attempting to steal millions more through multiple scams, prosecutors said.

Sorokin managed to secure thousands in bank loans, lived at a luxury Manhattan hotel and traveled on a private plane between November 2016 and August 2017 using bad checks and claiming she wired money for payments, according to court documents.

