5 things to know for May 8: Iran, Colorado school shooting, Trump's taxes, Oregon teachers, Asia Bibi

Congrats to Mike Fiers. The Oakland A's pitcher threw a no-hitter Tuesday night against the Cincinnati Reds. It's the second one of his career. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Iran

Iran will partially pull out of the nuclear deal it signed with the United States and five other nations. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country would reduce its "commitments" to the deal, signed in 2015, but wouldn't completely withdraw. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement -- which was intended to prevent Iran from developing nukes -- a year ago. Tensions between the two countries have ramped up in recent weeks: The United States moved to cut off Iran's oil revenues, designated its Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist group and deployed a carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East in response to reported threats from Iran. Here are answers to four questions about Iran's partial withdrawal.

2. Colorado school shooting

A week after two people were shot to death at a North Carolina college, the nation is facing the horror of school shootings once again. One student was killed and eight others injured after two suspects entered two classrooms at the STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver and opened fire. The two suspects, both believed to be students, were taken into custody after a struggle with police. Some of the students at the school reportedly tried to tackle one of the shooters. The school is just seven miles away from Columbine High School, where two shooters killed 13 people in 1999.

3. Trump's taxes

More than $1 billion over 10 years. That's how much money Donald Trump's businesses lost from 1985 to 1994, according to The New York Times. The newspaper learned the details about a decade's worth of Trump's tax records, which indicate that he lost more money than nearly any other individual US taxpayer during that time period. Trump also lost so much money that he didn't have to pay income taxes for eight of those 10 years. An attorney for the President said the Times' story was "demonstrably false" but didn't cite any specific errors. Trump has refused to release his tax returns to the public despite pressure from Congress.

4. Oregon teachers

Like so many other teachers across the nation in recent months, teachers in Oregon are walking off the job today. But what makes this walkout different is that Oregon's teachers aren't demanding pay raises. The teachers are protesting overcrowded classrooms and a lack of support staff such as nurses and mental health counselors. There are so many teachers taking part in the protests today that 600 school districts across the state will be closed.

5. Asia Bibi

Asia Bibi -- the Pakistani Christian woman who was once on death row after a blasphemy conviction -- has relocated to Canada. Bibi was forced to leave Pakistan after repeated death threats from religious extremists. Back in 2010 she was convicted of defiling the name of the Prophet Mohammed during an argument with Muslim colleagues. The workers had refused to drink from a bucket of water Bibi had touched because she was not Muslim. At the time, Bibi said the case was a matter of women who didn't like her "taking revenge." Her conviction and death sentence were tossed out last year, but the constant stream of threats finally forced her out of the country.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Multiplying movies

If you don't like "Star Wars" or "Avatar," we've got some bad news for you. Disney just announced new sequels for both film franchises.

Where's the beef?

McDonald's is jumping on the meatless burger trend, with a vegan burger it's now selling in Germany.

Mom of the year

She skipped her own graduation to attend her son's ceremony. Then his school decided to hand out both of their degrees.

No excuses

Kraft is willing to pay you $100 to get a babysitter on Mother's Day, so you really don't have an excuse not to take dear old Mom out for dinner on her big day.

Good eats

Where's the best restaurant in America? Looks like it's the Israeli cuisine found at Zahav in Philadelphia. It just won the James Beard Award for outstanding restaurant.

HAPPENING LATER

Ride denied

If you plan on using Uber or Lyft today, you might need to make other plans. Ride-share drivers in more than a dozen cities plan to strike today. They want better treatment and improved conditions.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

473 points

That's how much the Dow lost Tuesday, its worst day since January 3. Markets continue to be spooked by Trump's tariff threats against China. And things may not be much better today: Asian markets were tumbling this morning.

TODAY'S WEATHER

AND FINALLY ...

Happy hump day

Yes, it feels like we've already had a enough news to fill up a whole week -- but it's only Wednesday. (Sigh). Let's ease the stress with a quick, relaxing run through Hawaii. (Click to view.)