Shooting reported at a school in suburban Denver, sheriff's office says

Shots were reportedly fired Tuesday at a school in suburban Denver, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
The sheriff's office tweeted: "Unstable situation, shots fired at STEM school at Ridgeline and Plaza."
Two people are believed to be injured, the office tweeted.
The school is located in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, CNN affiliate KDVR reported.
