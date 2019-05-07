Clear

New Netflix game show 'Flinch' divides viewers

Article Image

In Netflix's 'Flinch' contestants are electrocuted if they react to scary situations. Some viewers are comparing the show to watching torture.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 2:40 PM
Updated: May. 7, 2019 2:40 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Torture or competitive fun?

That appears to be the debate surrounding the new Netflix series, "Flinch."

According to the streaming giant, "'Flinch' is a new all action comedy game show with one simple rule: do not flinch."

"The show is set on a remote farm in the hills of Ireland where brave and foolish contestants gather to test their nerve against three fiendish games," a description of the show reads. "If they flinch, there are painful consequences both for them, and for our hosts, who have each chosen a player to represent them in the games."

Not everyone has been on board for it.

"Hey @netflix My husband and I just watched the trailer of "Flinch" and you just lost two subscribers," one person tweeted. "I am not supporting "torture as entertainment"- what a repulsive concept- with my dollars. TOTAL FAIL."

But some people found it to be entertaining, with one person tweeting it's like a "cute Fear Factor," a reference to a former NBC reality series later revived by MTV in which contestants competed in extreme situations including eating live bugs.

Some likened it to another Netflix series, the sc-fi series "Black Mirror" which has included storylines about torture.

CNN has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

St. Ansgar students telling stories about hometown heroes

Image

Bomb threat at Rochester Lourdes High School

Image

Tracking Our Last Nice Day Before Rain & Cold

Image

Autism Awareness Game

Image

BB gun damage across town

Image

Checking up on Mine That Bird ten years after Kentucky Derby win

Image

Looking toward a new pool and gym

Image

Walk MS: Patient story

Image

Chateau Theatre's future

Image

What are vertical subdivisions?

Community Events