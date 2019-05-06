Clear

Someone left a coffee cup in a 'Game of Thrones' shot

Article Image

The 4th episode of "Game of Thrones" Season 8 contained an unexpected surprise. No, we're not talking about anyone dying.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

What's this? Oh, just a coffee cup. A coffee cup on a table in the great hall of Winterfell in the fictional, very coffee-less realm of Westeros.

Sharp-eyed viewers noticed the anachronism during Sunday night's episode of "Game of Thrones," and, well, it's going to be a long time before anyone lets this mistake go.

Each Season 8 episode reportedly cost $15 million to make, so the fact that a grande mocha from Starbucks or whatever passed so many eyes and so many levels of experts and edits is very hilarious. That coffee cup is Arya Stark levels of sneaky.

Twitter is convinced it's a Starbucks cup, but it really could be from anywhere. Computer, ENHANCE:

It's hard to tell. Either way, it's a good day to be Starbucks, right? Imagine scoring some free product placement in the biggest show on television.

Maybe that's why the Battle of Winterfell episode was so dark -- no time to get rid of all of the coffee cups! Without the low lighting, everyone would be able to tell the ramparts of Winterfell looked like the aftermath of an 8 a.m. college lecture.

Genius.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking a cooler work week with sun and rain.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Tips to get ahead with your savings account

Image

Dr. Oz: Pregnancy and fitness

Image

Tracking Exiting Rain & Filtered Sunshine

Image

Local artist showcase in St. Ansgar

Image

Project Legacy fighting for state funding

Image

Lake Zumbro is finally getting dredged

Image

Bernie Sanders in North Iowa

Image

Stewartville Tigers baseball turns it around in 2019

Image

Tracking More Rain and More Cool Air

Image

Local businesses ready for Governor's Fishing Opener

Community Events