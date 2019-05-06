Clear
Diana Ross says she felt violated by TSA at New Orleans airport

Diana Ross says she felt violated by a TSA pat-down while flying out of New Orleans.

Diana Ross was not happy with how she was treated by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) while she was flying out of New Orleans over the weekend.

The legendary singer said in a series of tweets Sunday that her experience with TSA at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport left her feeling mixed emotions and "makes her want to cry."

"Its not what was done but how , I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs , front and back ( saying to me it her job ,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now," Ross tweeted.

It is not clear if Ross reported the incident to TSA. CNN has reached out to Ross' representatives, but has not heard back.

A TSA spokesperson responded to the incident, saying they were aware of Ross' screening experience at the New Orleans airport this morning. The spokesperson also said an initial review of the surveillance footage "indicates that the officers involved with Ms. Ross's screening correctly followed all protocols, however, TSA will continue to investigate the matter further."

Ross had been in the city Saturday for the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

