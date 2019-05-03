Clear

The new Miss USA is a North Carolina lawyer who works on behalf of prison inmates

Article Image

The new Miss USA is Cheslie Kryst, an attorney from North Carolina who works on behalf of prison inmates. Listen to her powerful answer to this question.

Posted: May. 3, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: May. 3, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna, CNN

The new Miss USA is an attorney who spends part of her time working on the behalf of prisoners for free.

Cheslie Kryst, a 28-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, was crowned as the pageant's 2019 winner Thursday night at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

For her last question in the final round, she was asked whether the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements have gone too far.

"I don't think these movements have gone too far," she said. "What #MeToo and #TimesUp are about are making sure that we foster safe and inclusive workplaces in our country.

"As an attorney, that's exactly what I want to hear and that's exactly what I want for this country. i think they're good movements."

Kryst practices civil litigation for a law firm and also does free legal work for prisoners who may be sentenced unjustly, helping them to seek reduced punishments, one of her biographies on Miss USA's website reads.

As Miss USA, Kryst will be eligible to compete in the Miss Universe competition.

Besides working in law, she operates a blog on fashion, White Collar Glam. She was inspired to start the blog after "struggling to fund appropriate, affordable and professional clothing," and she intends to someday start a workwear clothing line, the Miss Universe website says.

Kryst has a law degree and a master's of business administration degree from North Carolina's Wake Forest University, and an undergraduate business degree from the University of South Carolina, where she was a track athlete.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly spelled Cheslie Kryst's name.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Tracking more sun today with even more for the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone3: Rochester Fire Department water tower training

Image

Tracking Increasing Clouds Through the Day

Image

5 injured in Mason City crash

Image

Top of Iowa Conference highlights

Image

Remembering NIACC Hall of Famer Jerry Dunbar

Image

MC Rugby Preview

Image

TIC West Track Highlights

Image

The Austin of the future will look more diverse

Image

Water tower rescue training

Image

Five hurt in Mason City Crash

Community Events