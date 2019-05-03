5 things to know for May 3: Mueller report, China, measles, Facebook, e-scooters

The most remote hotel on Earth doesn't have cell phone service. But it has plenty of '90s DVDs. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Mueller report

President Trump seemed thrilled with the Mueller report. Apparently, his White House wasn't. In a five-page letter, White House lawyer Emmet Flood bashed special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation, calling it a "law school exam paper" and accusing Mueller of playing politics. Flood said Mueller should have made a decision on possible obstruction of justice charges against Trump. The report found no evidence that Trump's 2016 campaign colluded with Russia, but it was inconclusive on whether the President obstructed justice.

Meanwhile, House Democrats are still demanding that Attorney General William Barr release the full, unredacted report to them. If he doesn't, they're thinking about holding him in contempt. This is all just adding to the pressure to have Mueller testify before Congress.

2. China

The Pentagon says China is using espionage to steal secrets to help bulk up its military. A new report says China is using a variety of methods to obtain cutting-edge tech, including "cyber theft and exploitation of private Chinese nationals' access to these technologies." These techniques have helped China obtain military-grade equipment from the US, including aviation and antisubmarine warfare technologies. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff recently warned Congress that US companies doing business in China were often indirectly benefiting the Chinese military.

3. Measles

The doctor on a quarantined cruise ship has asked for 100 doses of the measles vaccine. The ship, owned by the Church of Scientology and with about 300 passengers and crew, left St. Lucia and is returning to its home port in Curaçao. One female crew member has the highly contagious disease. It's not clear when passengers will be allowed off the ship. Meanwhile, officials in New Jersey and Pennsylvania warn of measles exposures. An international traveler with a confirmed case was at Newark Liberty International Airport on March 12. And there may have been an exposure at Pittsburgh International Airport, too. Have questions about the measles? Here are some answers.

4. Facebook

Don't go looking for Alex Jones, Louis Farrakhan or Milo Yiannopoulos on Facebook. The social media giant kicked them and several other high-profile people off its platform because they're considered "dangerous." Some critics scoffed at Facebook's move, saying it was only doing this to generate some good press and take attention away from its privacy and data-sharing woes.

5. E-scooters

Can't wait to hop on an e-scooter? You might want to take a safety course first. A new study found that 1 in 3 injured riders was hurt on their very first ride. And 63% of e-scooter riders had ridden nine times or fewer before their injury. E-scooters, from companies like Lime and Bird, flooded US cities last year, and they're still so new, they hadn't really been studied until now. Researchers say more training may be necessary to ensure the safety of e-scooter riders.

HAPPENING LATER

Jobs, jobs, jobs

The April jobs report is out later this morning. Economists think it will be strong, but they're concerned by signs that indicate hiring is starting to slow down.

