'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 3 trailer shows a revolution on the rise

Hulu has released a trailer for the third season of 'The Handmaid's Tale,' which is a staple show for the streaming service's original programming.

Posted: May. 1, 2019 9:20 PM
Updated: May. 1, 2019 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

The handmaids are ready to fight back.

Hulu released a trailer Wednesday for the third season of "The Handmaid's Tale" and we are ready. The Emmy-winning drama series returns June 5 with Offred/June (Elisabeth Moss) back in her handmaid's red cloak and white bonnet and ready to take down the Gilead patriarchy.

"Heresy, that's what you get punished for," Offred says in the trailer. "Not for being part of the resistance, because officially, there is no resistance. Not for helping people escape, because officially, there's no such thing as escape."

But Offred can't do it alone. The trailer shows the show's protagonist forging alliances, including with Nick (Max Minghella) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

"If I'm going to change things, I'm going to need allies," she says. "Allies with power."

Season 2 ended (spoiler alert!) with Offred trying to escape to Canada with her newborn baby Nicole. Instead, she ended up giving her little girl to another handmaid, Ofglen/Emily (Alexis Bledel), while staying behind to save her older daughter Hannah.

