A plot to shoot up a Tennessee school was discovered. A pair of 6th-graders were arrested

Two sixth-graders have been arrested after authorities discovered a hand-drawn map of their elementary school and plans detailing how they would shoot faculty and students before committing suicide.

Posted: Apr. 30, 2019 10:30 AM
Updated: Apr. 30, 2019 10:30 AM
Posted By: By Doug Criss and Joe Sutton, CNN

Two sixth-graders in Crossville, Tennessee, were arrested and charged, accused of planning to bring weapons to their school and shoot fellow students and teachers.

The investigation into the alleged plot began after the school resource officer at Crossville's South Cumberland Elementary heard rumors of a possible "hit list" of students who would be targeted in a future school shooting, according to a statement from the Crossville Police Department, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and Cumberland County Schools.

Middle school girls waited in bathroom to cut up classmates

"The investigation did not turn up a 'hit list,' but it did find a hand-drawn map of the school," the statement said, "and a plot between the two 6th grade students to bring weapons, hide them in the locker room and on the last day of school enter through the back door, shoot faculty and students, then commit suicide before law enforcement intervention."

The students, who have not been identified, also had multiple conversations over the past two weeks in preparation for the plot. They were arrested and charged late last week with conspiracy to commit murder.

Two 14-year-old girls drew up plans to kill 9

"We take any threat to students and school faculty very seriously and we will respond, investigate and take swift appropriate action to manage each threat," Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said.

No other students are believed to be involved in the plot. The investigation also determined that neither students or staff "were believed to be in any immediate danger."

