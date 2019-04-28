Clear
A gunman opened fire in the middle of a cookout, killing one person and injuring six, police say

At least one person is dead and six injured after a shooting in Baltimore, according to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Posted By: By Emanuella Grinberg and Tony Marco, CNN

At least one person was killed and six injured in a "tragic, cowardly" shooting on Sunday evening in West Baltimore, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the gunman and more potential victims.

The gunman approached an intersection where cookouts were taking place on both sides of the street and started "firing indiscriminately into the crowd, striking a number of people," Harrison said.

The gunman may have been targeting one or more people in the crowd, he added.

Based on the presence of two sets of shell casings on the scene, detectives are also trying to determine if another person shot back at the gunman, he said.

"What we believe is that there was a second shooter, perhaps firing back, but it is still unknown," he said.

"It is only with community help that we will be able to identify who did this and hold them accountable."

Investigators are trying to determine if the two cookouts were connected or any other possible connections among the people in the crowd.

"We know that many people were out here," Harrison said. "There could be other individuals who were injured."

Acting Mayor Bernard Young echoed the sentiment in appealing to the public for information.

"Someone knows something," Young said.

The victims were both male and female, Harrison said. Their identities and conditions are unknown.

The adult man who died ran behind a nearby church and collapsed, Harrison said in a news conference. But the shooting was not connected to church, despite earlier reports.

