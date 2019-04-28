Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A college football player was fatally shot while his teammate, drafted by the New York Giants, was injured

Article Image

Corey Ballentine, a cornerback drafted by the New York Giants, was injured in a shooting in Topeka, Kansas. His college teammate was killed.

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 2:10 PM
Updated: Apr. 28, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Jay Croft and Kevin Dotson, CNN

One college football player was fatally shot and another -- drafted just hours earlier by the New York Giants -- was injured early Sunday morning in Topeka, Kansas, Washburn University said.

Affiliate WIBW reported the shooting happened about 12:45 a.m., a half-mile from the Washburn campus.

Junior Dwane Simmons, 23, was killed, said Washburn President Jerry Farley.

His teammate Corey Ballentine suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Farley said Ballentine, who was drafted in the sixth round by the Giants, is expected to make a full recovery.

"Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general," Farley said in a statement. "This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career."

In a statement to CNN, the Giants said, "We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community."

Hours before the shooting, Ballentine tweeted about his selection by the Giants.

"It's all a crazy dream until you do it. I can't even explain the emotions I have right now. S/o the people that told me to pick a more realistic career. This is as real as it gets. Thank you to the Giants organization for believing in me. It's only up from here. #GiantsPride"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Few Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 40°
Rochester
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 40°
Tracking sub-freezing temperatures tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday's Drake Relays highlights

Image

Drug Take Back Day

Image

Prom affected by snowy April

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures Into Sunday

Image

Drake Relays - Friday night

Image

Farming during an uncertain Spring

Image

Limb Loss Awareness Month

Image

Energy-Efficient House Tour

Image

Hype Night

Image

Drake Relays: Day Two

Community Events